Terra State Community college to receive $1.47 million to renovate building

Terra State Community College will soon be renovating one of their oldest buildings on campus thanks to money from the state.

The General Technologies building, or Building B, was constructed in 1984. The first phase of improvements began in 2014, with a full renovation of the second floor.

Now, the college is ready to begin sprucing up the first floor.

The college will receive $1.47 million in the upcoming state budget.

With many of the first floor offices vacated since the college had to facilitate the county courthouse offices, and the bookstore will soon be moving into its new home at Landings and Terra Village.

The improved space will be the new home of the Admissions, Financial Aid, Records and registration offices; creating a one stop shop for students. And, the entrance to the building will be added on to, and the adjacent parking lot will be redone.

"And 70% of the students at the college enter through the doors of the general technology building. So we wanted our admissions area to be right present where students typically enter and can work with financial aid and the cashier's office and records to get everything done for the student in a very simple, one stop manner." said Terra president Dr. Jerome Webster

The architect for the project could be hired within the next month, and the entire project is expected to be complete by next spring.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.