Group wants Christian mural removed from Findlay City Hall - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Group wants Christian mural removed from Findlay City Hall

By Jonathan Monk, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

A national activist group has demanded the City of Findlay remove a mural featuring a passage from the bible from their administration building.

"We do believe in a higher power, and regardless of what religion you practice, it's okay to have that conversation here. And I certainly don't find the mural offensive, and I'm not sure why anyone would," Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik said.

The mural, featuring a passage from Psalms 91 on the third floor of Findlay's Municipal Building was painted by volunteers nearly six years ago.

Earlier this month, the city received this letter from the Freedom From Religion Foundation, saying it is inappropriate for a government entity to display a religious message.

Going further, it says by endorsing a particular religion, it sends a message to non-adherents that the city favors Christians. But Mayor Mihalik says other religions are more than welcome to add art themselves.

"And I say yes, the more the merrier," Mayor Mihalik said. "If there are other groups that want to have artists put together paintings that depict something that is representative of a different religion other than Christianity, I'm okay with that," 

The letter claims the city violates the first amendment, and demands the city take it down. But Mayor Mihalik says the group has no legal grounds to make any demands and will leave the mural where it is.

"We have not been told by any court of law or anybody with legal authority to remove the painting," Mayor Mihalik explained. "And so until that happens, which I think would be a really long time from now even if it did happen, then the painting is going to stay where it is." 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • First Alert Forecast: Spring like temps are gone, nasty weather for a FIRST ALERT Day Thursday

    First Alert Forecast: Spring like temps are gone, nasty weather for a FIRST ALERT Day Thursday

    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Clouds will increase overnight with lows in the 30s.

    More >>

    Clouds will increase overnight with lows in the 30s.

    More >>

  • ALERT DAY: Thursday looks Nasty

    ALERT DAY: Thursday looks Nasty

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 6:01 PM EST2018-02-28 23:01:35 GMT
    The weather is going to make an about face Thursday. An ALERT DAY is up for rainy, windy, cold weather...even some snow! Thursday Noon: soaking rain will combine with a strong east wind. Temperatures will be in the 30s, wind chills at lunchtime 25-30 degrees. Thursday 3:00 PM: rain may mix with snowflakes. Any snow at this time will likely melt on impact in the Toledo area with temperatures near 35 degrees. Thursday 6:00 PM: winds at this time will shift to due north gusting...More >>
    The weather is going to make an about face Thursday. An ALERT DAY is up for rainy, windy, cold weather...even some snow! Thursday Noon: soaking rain will combine with a strong east wind. Temperatures will be in the 30s, wind chills at lunchtime 25-30 degrees. Thursday 3:00 PM: rain may mix with snowflakes. Any snow at this time will likely melt on impact in the Toledo area with temperatures near 35 degrees. Thursday 6:00 PM: winds at this time will shift to due north gusting...More >>

  • More Rain Expected into the Weekend

    More Rain Expected into the Weekend

    Thursday, February 22 2018 6:24 PM EST2018-02-22 23:24:44 GMT
    There is a chance of rain for the Friday morning commute. More rain will be likely over the weekend. It will be a cold morning, though temperatures will be above freezing. No icing should be expected for the Friday morning commute. The chance of rain will break up around midday, leaving a dry afternoon. There may be a few peeks of sunshine with highs in the 40s. Over the weekend you can expect more of a soaking rain.  The chance of rain will pick up into Saturday afterno...More >>
    There is a chance of rain for the Friday morning commute. More rain will be likely over the weekend. It will be a cold morning, though temperatures will be above freezing. No icing should be expected for the Friday morning commute. The chance of rain will break up around midday, leaving a dry afternoon. There may be a few peeks of sunshine with highs in the 40s. Over the weekend you can expect more of a soaking rain.  The chance of rain will pick up into Saturday afterno...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly