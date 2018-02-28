Blair Caldwell is a Rossford native who made her way back to WTOL in October of 2016. She is a multi-media journalist and most of the time you’ll find her in our evening newscasts at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Blair came to WTOL from WLUC-TV6 in Marquette, Michigan. While in the Upper Peninsula, she served as a reporter and weekend anchor. In 2015 she received a first place award from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters for her five part series “Making a Marine” and a merit award for best news reporter.

Blair graduated summa cum laude from Huntington University in 2014 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in communications. While in college, she led the student run newscast as well as had several internships in Indiana, even a brief one here at WTOL.

Blair was married in September of 2017 and describes the day as her Pinterest dream. Besides taking far too many pictures and videos of her cat, Blair loves spending time with family and friends, going to her local church, chocolate and of course the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Blair is so grateful to be back in the Toledo area and working alongside some of the people she grew up watching and aspiring to be (looking at you Jerry and Robert).