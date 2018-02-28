Ability Center hosts mock interviews to help prepare students with disabilities

The Ability Center's Life Skills Department assists people with disabilities to develop skills for independent living.

Tuesday afternoon there were mock interviews that took place to help those who have disabilities be prepared for employment.

Students who attended the mock interviews answered questions that helped sparked ideas about their strengths and weaknesses. The event gave those who participated, the valuable skills needed for life after high school..

"It does go over some detail to me right now to take it slow right now. At least I can know what to expect exactly. So it's like taking one step and another step. Instead of rushing through right now," explained Zach Beam at the Ability Center.

The Life Skills Department also offers resources that include peer support, recreational activities and parent education.

