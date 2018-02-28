Students meet local authors during "Right to Read Week"

Some local authors are inspiring youngsters during "Right to Read Week."

Nick Rokicki and Joe Kelley, known for their series "Pete the Popcorn," talked to students at St. Joseph School in Sylvania Wednesday morning.

The authors spoke about the creative writing process and encouraged kids to read and do some writing of their own.

"When kids get to meet a real life author it sparks their creativity, it sparks their imagination, it sparks their love for children's books and children's literacy is so important because of the great messages that are involved in it, but also just because it's reading," Author of "Cops and Kiddos" Nick Rokicki said.

"Pete the Popcorn" won numerous accolades for a subtle anti-bullying message.

"Right to Read Week" ends Friday with a celebration of Dr. Seuss's birthday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.