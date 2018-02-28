Gun store owner reacts to Dick's Sporting Goods change on gun sales

Dick's Sporting Goods just announced major changes to gun sales at its store. It will no long sell assault-style weapons, to people under age 21, or high-capacity magazines.

The move by the sporting goods retailer is sparking more discussion on gun control.

Gun owner Billy Santure was at Todds Guns in Lamberville, buying a part to build an AR-15. He says it is a hobby of his that he enjoys.

"It's just freedom," Santure said. "You can go shoot your gun whenever you want."

Santure says he is disappointed with Dick's Sporting Goods' decision to stop selling assault-style weapons. He says he will take his business to locally-owned stores, like Todds Guns.

"If anything, it'll probably be better for business for me," Todds Guns owner Todd Bruning said.

Bruning says while he will continue to sell assault-style weapons like AR-15's, he will not pass judgment on his competitor.

"It's their right to do so. It's their business choice," Bruning said. "Personally, I don't have a problem with it. If that's what they want to do, so be it."

Bruning says his store has been busy lately.

"As soon as they say, 'you can't have it,' everyone wants it," he says.

Bruning adds, even if sales were restricted on AR-15's, there is a work-around. You can actually build one.

It takes a number of pieces and probably some views of YouTube videos, but Bruning says you can build a good one for about $600.

Bruning says, as the discussion over gun control continues, he will continue to operate his business as he always has.

"I'll sell to 18-year-olds. I'll sell the high-capacity magazines. As long as it's legal, I'll do it," Bruning stated.



