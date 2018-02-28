State health department wants Supreme Court to rethink transfer - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

State health department wants Supreme Court to rethink transfer agreement with Toledo's last abortion clinic

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Ohio's health department is asking the state Supreme Court not to revisit a decision that upheld the shuttering of an abortion clinic.

Justices ruled the department was within its rights in revoking the license of Capital Care of Toledo when it lacked a required patient-transfer agreement with a local hospital.

ProMedica later authorized an agreement, but the department said that doesn't change past noncompliance.

  Mayor Kapszukiewicz says Toledoans will have say in Water Authority

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 6:53 PM EST2018-02-28 23:53:36 GMT
    Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz (Source: WTOL)Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz (Source: WTOL)

    Toledo mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz is holding a news conference Wednesday discussing the importance of the upcoming regional water meetings. 

    (Source: WTOL)

    Clouds will increase overnight with lows in the 30s.

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 6:01 PM EST2018-02-28 23:01:35 GMT
    The weather is going to make an about face Thursday. An ALERT DAY is up for rainy, windy, cold weather...even some snow! Thursday Noon: soaking rain will combine with a strong east wind. Temperatures will be in the 30s, wind chills at lunchtime 25-30 degrees. Thursday 3:00 PM: rain may mix with snowflakes. Any snow at this time will likely melt on impact in the Toledo area with temperatures near 35 degrees. Thursday 6:00 PM: winds at this time will shift to due north gusting...
