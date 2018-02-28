State health department wants Supreme Court to rethink transfer agreement with Toledo's last abortion clinic

Ohio's health department is asking the state Supreme Court not to revisit a decision that upheld the shuttering of an abortion clinic.

Justices ruled the department was within its rights in revoking the license of Capital Care of Toledo when it lacked a required patient-transfer agreement with a local hospital.

ProMedica later authorized an agreement, but the department said that doesn't change past noncompliance.

