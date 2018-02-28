Copy-Geauga Lake fan pitches ambitious $450M GoFundMe revival plan

Sometimes big dreams do come true, but the resurrection of Geauga Lake probably borders more on fantasy.
On Feb. 24, Brian Roote created a GoFundMe page introducing a $450 million renovation and construction plan, which would bring the defunct park back to life.
Here is Roote's ambitious 5-phase reconstruction proposal, which starts with a modest $20 million GoFundMe investment:
Phase 1: Land Acquisition - $50 Million
Phase 2: Rehabilitation of Park - $100 Million
Phase 3: Attractions Construction - $250 Million
Phase 4: Hotel Construction - $20 million
Phase 5: Maintenance and upkeep -$30 Million
