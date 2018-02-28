Copy-Geauga Lake fan pitches ambitious $450M GoFundMe revival plan

Geauga Lake fan pitches ambitious $450M GoFundMe revival plan - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sometimes big dreams do come true, but the resurrection of Geauga Lake probably borders more on fantasy.

On Feb. 24, Brian Roote created a GoFundMe page introducing a $450 million renovation and construction plan, which would bring the defunct park back to life.

Here is Roote's ambitious 5-phase reconstruction proposal, which starts with a modest $20 million GoFundMe investment:

Phase 1: Land Acquisition - $50 Million

  • A meeting may be held as early as June 2018 with the current property owner to negotiate land acquisition costs. It is possible that we are able to acquire the land for as low as $12 million.

Phase 2: Rehabilitation of Park - $100 Million

  • The first step is transforming the current wasteland into a thriving natural oasis, similar to that of a nature preserve for all of the community to enjoy. Guests can expect amenities such as showers, pools, spas and meal options. We will recreate the historic landmark entrance to Geauga Lake. The main midway will be fittingly named The People’s Midway as it is paved with bricks inscribed with the name of every one of you gracious enough to donate $5,000+.

Phase 3: Attractions Construction - $250 Million

  • Once we establish ourselves as the Mecca of family leisure resorts, the next level is inevitable – Coasters! Additionally, proms and weddings may be held at ThunderHawk Hall. Guests may enjoy a breezy family picnics in the Big Dipper Pavilion, topped off with an ice cream at Double Loop Scoop! Visit the Geauga Lake Museum located right next to re-creation of the historical Geauga Lake entrance!

Phase 4: Hotel Construction - $20 million

  • A hotel sponsor will be sought out to build a hotel on the location which once was Wildwater Kingdom. The park itself will be open to guests to safely roam all hours of the night. This will allow us to offer a hotel experience like no other! Ferries will operate to transport guests from the front of the park to the newly constructed hotel boardwalk. Along the boardwalk will be various amenities such as Raging Bob’s Bar and Grille.

Phase 5: Maintenance and upkeep -$30 Million

  • Once the park is fully operational we will need approximately $30 million in operating cost until we start turning a profit - which will allow us to continually update the park and make it the most pleasurable experience available in Ohio! A lot of this will likely become the salary of thousands of local citizens. This will help ensure that this beautiful park never decays ’s to the state it is in currently.

