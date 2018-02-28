Rudolph Libbe Group wins award for ProMedica Headquarters projec - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Rudolph Libbe Group wins award for ProMedica Headquarters project

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The ProMedica Headquarters project has been named as one of the Most Significant Construction Projects of 2017.

That is according to the Associated General Contractors of America.

The project's contractor, Rudolph Libbe Group, can now say it won the Construction Risk Partners Build America Award for Best Building Renovation Project valued between 10 and 99 million dollars.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • First Alert Forecast: Spring like temps are gone, nasty weather for a FIRST ALERT Day Thursday

    First Alert Forecast: Spring like temps are gone, nasty weather for a FIRST ALERT Day Thursday

    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Clouds will increase overnight with lows in the 30s.

    More >>

    Clouds will increase overnight with lows in the 30s.

    More >>

  • ALERT DAY: Thursday looks Nasty

    ALERT DAY: Thursday looks Nasty

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 6:01 PM EST2018-02-28 23:01:35 GMT
    The weather is going to make an about face Thursday. An ALERT DAY is up for rainy, windy, cold weather...even some snow! Thursday Noon: soaking rain will combine with a strong east wind. Temperatures will be in the 30s, wind chills at lunchtime 25-30 degrees. Thursday 3:00 PM: rain may mix with snowflakes. Any snow at this time will likely melt on impact in the Toledo area with temperatures near 35 degrees. Thursday 6:00 PM: winds at this time will shift to due north gusting...More >>
    The weather is going to make an about face Thursday. An ALERT DAY is up for rainy, windy, cold weather...even some snow! Thursday Noon: soaking rain will combine with a strong east wind. Temperatures will be in the 30s, wind chills at lunchtime 25-30 degrees. Thursday 3:00 PM: rain may mix with snowflakes. Any snow at this time will likely melt on impact in the Toledo area with temperatures near 35 degrees. Thursday 6:00 PM: winds at this time will shift to due north gusting...More >>

  • More Rain Expected into the Weekend

    More Rain Expected into the Weekend

    Thursday, February 22 2018 6:24 PM EST2018-02-22 23:24:44 GMT
    There is a chance of rain for the Friday morning commute. More rain will be likely over the weekend. It will be a cold morning, though temperatures will be above freezing. No icing should be expected for the Friday morning commute. The chance of rain will break up around midday, leaving a dry afternoon. There may be a few peeks of sunshine with highs in the 40s. Over the weekend you can expect more of a soaking rain.  The chance of rain will pick up into Saturday afterno...More >>
    There is a chance of rain for the Friday morning commute. More rain will be likely over the weekend. It will be a cold morning, though temperatures will be above freezing. No icing should be expected for the Friday morning commute. The chance of rain will break up around midday, leaving a dry afternoon. There may be a few peeks of sunshine with highs in the 40s. Over the weekend you can expect more of a soaking rain.  The chance of rain will pick up into Saturday afterno...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly