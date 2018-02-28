Rudolph Libbe Group wins award for ProMedica Headquarters project

The ProMedica Headquarters project has been named as one of the Most Significant Construction Projects of 2017.

That is according to the Associated General Contractors of America.

The project's contractor, Rudolph Libbe Group, can now say it won the Construction Risk Partners Build America Award for Best Building Renovation Project valued between 10 and 99 million dollars.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.