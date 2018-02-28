Local airman honored thru Educare Academy scholarship

The family of a local airman killed last year in a tragic accident is honoring his legacy.

Sebastian Robert Guerrero III was hit while repairing a tire on his vehicle alongside I-75. He would have turned 21 the next day.

Wednesday, his family announced the creation of a new scholarship to be offered to kids and families at the Educare Academy Child Development Center in east Toledo.

"Just anything that makes us feel better talking about him, seeing his pictures sharing stories and just keeping his memory alive," one family member said.

The money will be used to provide books to kids and their families, along with tutoring services and other school supplies.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.