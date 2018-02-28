Toledo man sentenced 11 years behind bars after shooting teen

A Toledo man was sentenced Wednesday afternoon for fatally shooting his friend.

Leonard Temple learned that he will spend 11 years behind bars for the death of 14-year-old Dominique Alexander. The shooting happened back in January 2017.

The judge said that the case was another serious yet senseless killing due to a gun being left n the hands of a youth. The judge also added that this specific case was more despicable because Temple knew the victim.

Family of both teens were in the courtroom openly sobbing.

Temple was also seen in the courtroom sobbing to the point that he was unable to finish reading a letter of apology to the judge. His attorney finished reading it for him

Alexander's mom spoke to the judge saying she is forever hurt and broken

It may never be known how the shooting happened. Temple stands by it being accidental. While Alexander's family and the state have evidence and believe this was intentional, but don’t know the motive.

