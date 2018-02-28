Oregon charter school on lockdown Wednesday, student in custody

Oregon City Schools says a local Charter School located in Oregon, Eagle Learning Center, was on lockdown Wednesday due to a student having a weapon.

Oregon police say they confiscated an Air Soft gun that the student had shown off to others at the Charter School. The student hid it in a laundromat next to the Eagle Learning Center.

Police say when they arrived at the school the student took them to where the gun was hidden

This student is in custody of the police and the lockdown lifted.

There was no Oregon City School involved. All students are safe at the school.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.