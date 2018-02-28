OSHP drug bust in Lucas County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol say four people are in custody after a routine traffic stop led to a drug bust in Lucas County.

According to the OSHP, on February 24, troopers stopped a 2013 Nissan Altima with Ohio registration for a speed violation on Interstate 475 in Lucas County.

Criminal indicators were observed and a Waterville Township drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle.

OSHP say a probable cause search revealed 10 pounds of marijuana edibles, 73 grams of hashish oil and 70 grams of solid hashish in the vehicle's trunk. The contraband has an approximate street value of $30,350.

The suspects, Amanda Meyer, 32, Stephanie Kidwell, 36, Deron Elliot, 33 and Ian Overton, 32, all from Cincinnati, were charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana, solid and liquid hashish, all third-degree felonies.

The individuals were incarcerated in the Lucas County Jail.

