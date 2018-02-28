Toledo detectives find K2 lab in south Toledo home - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo detectives find K2 lab in south Toledo home

Toledo police say a suspect that was recently sentenced to prison also had a synthetic marijuana lab in his south Toledo home. 

Last week, Anton Davis, a suspect charged with Trafficking in Drugs, a first degree felony, and Having Weapons Under Disability, a third degree felony, was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Detectives posted on their Facebook Wednesday that they discovered that Davis had a lab, a few houses down from Arlington Elementary School, where he manufactured K2.

According to the post, a number of people experienced seizures and other symptoms after using K2 sold by Davis.

