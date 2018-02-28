Local boys caught doing act of kindness goes viral on Facebook

One local woman's Facebook post has gone viral in the area for all the right reasons.

Jenna Steele posted on Facebook that she was at the corner of Jackman and Alexis when she saw something that moved her to tears.

Steele says three teenage boys parked their car at a gas station, got out their wallets and all gave a homeless man some money before shaking his hand.

The boys have since been identified as Isaac Reed, Zach Renaud and Deshaun Wood. The boys are students at Whiteford Agricultural School.

Great job boys!

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.