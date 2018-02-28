Best of Toledo results released

There are so many things that make Toledo great.

From the restaurants to the services offered to the residents, the Toledo area is an awesome place to live.

That's why some of those people and places are honored with the Best of Toledo in their fields by Toledo City Paper.

People like WTOL's own Dan Cummins, who was awarded Toledo's best sportscaster.

Some other winners were:

Best neighborhood: Sylvania

College: University of Toledo

Hot Dogs: Tony Packo's

Mall: Shops at Fallen Timbers

Local grocery: Monnette's Market

Best Place to Buy a Car: Yark Automotive Group

Diner: Schmucker's Restaurant

Visit the Toledo City Paper's website for the full results.

