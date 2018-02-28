Mayor Kapszukiewicz says Toledoans will have say in Water Authority

Toledo mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz says Toledoans will have a say in the Water Authority.

Kapszukiewicz said the city will take the vote on Toledo Regional Water Authority to the taxpayers if Toledo City Council approves the measure.

He says the issue could be seen on the ballot as early as November.

Nick Komive, chair of the Water Quality and Sustainability Committee on the Toledo City Council, says this decision is the most transparent, even though it is risky.

"It has massive implications for literally decades to come. So because of that and the weight and brevity of the situation, I think it is a good decision on the part of the city to allow voters to express their voice. This is democracy at work," Komive said.

Komive says there will be a water authority whether Toledoans vote for it or not, it's just a matter of weather Toledo will be a part of it.

A short while ago, Kapszukiewicz stood with the support of city council, the Department of Public Utilities and the law director to announce that the city is doing its due diligence to make sure the decision to move forward with the Toledo Area Water Authority isn't just a coin toss, but a slam dunk.

On January 31, leaders from Toledo, Lucas County, Maumee, Perrysburg, Sylvania, Whitehouse, Fulton County, Monroe County and the Northwestern Water and Sewer District signed a memorandum of understanding regarding regional water.

These leaders, along with the public, are invited to attend the six meetings on regional water and the proposed Toledo Area Water Authority that are scheduled throughout the month of March.

The meetings were scheduled with the six district Toledo council members, with one meeting in each council district.

Below is a list of when and where the meetings will be held:

March 1 - Council District 2: Bowsher High School located at 2200 Arlington Avenue from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

March 8 - Council District 3: East Toledo Family Center located at 1020 Varland Avenue from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

March 15 - Council District 5: Sanger Branch Library located at 3030 West Central Avenue from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

March 22: Council District 6: Friendship Park Community Center located at 2930 131st Street from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

March 26: Council District 1: Gesu Sullivan Center located at 2049 Parkside Boulevard from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

March 29: Council District 4: Nexus Healthcare located at 1415 Jefferson Avenue from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

