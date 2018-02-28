Mayor Kapszukiewicz holds news conference on regional water meetings

Toledo mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz is holding a news conference Wednesday discussing the importance of the upcoming regional water meetings.

The news conference will be held in Mayor Kapszukiewicz's office at One Government Center at 10 a.m.

The city's law department is looking into whether it would require a vote of the people to create a regional water authority. Mayor Kapszukiewicz said prices would go up even higher for customers if one isn't created.

On January 31, leaders from Toledo, Lucas County, Maumee, Perrysburg, Sylvania, Whitehouse, Fulton County, Monroe County and the Northwestern Water and Sewer District signed a memorandum of understanding regarding regional water.

These leaders, along with the public, are invited to attend the six meetings on regional water and the proposed Toledo Area Water Authority that are scheduled throughout the month of March.

The meetings were scheduled with the six district Toledo council members, with one meeting in each council district.

Below is a list of when and where the meetings will be held:

March 1 - Council District 2: Bowsher High School located at 2200 Arlington Avenue from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

March 8 - Council District 3: East Toledo Family Center located at 1020 Varland Avenue from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

March 15 - Council District 5: Sanger Branch Library located at 3030 West Central Avenue from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

March 22: Council District 6: Friendship Park Community Center located at 2930 131st Street from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

March 26: Council District 1: Gesu Sullivan Center located at 2049 Parkside Boulevard from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

March 29: Council District 4: Nexus Healthcare located at 1415 Jefferson Avenue from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

