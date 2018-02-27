FIRST ALERT DAY: Thursday will be cold, rainy and windy.

What a contrast in the weather come Thursday.

We will go from such a nice day Tuesday to very unsettled weather Thursday.

Rainfall: a steady rain is likely with over 1 inch of rain possible.

Winds: east winds will shift to north late, gusting to over 40 mph.

A steady rain will begin falling early Thursday, continuing into the afternoon.

East winds will increase and become gusty by the afternoon.

As winds turn northerly rain may mix with snowflakes in the evening.

Thursday 2:00 PM: east-northeast winds will create wind chill readings

in the 25-35 degree range in the early afternoon.

Thursday 8:00 PM: late in the day winds may gust to over 40 mph.

Plan your Thursday - cold, rainy and windy.

Robert Shiels WTOL