Findlay High School opens Synergy Central

Eighty-nine years ago, one of the most well-known cartoons made his first appearance to audiences.More >>
Eighty-nine years ago, one of the most well-known cartoons made his first appearance to audiences.More >>
All of the money raised at each Polar Plunge goes to providing free sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Michigan.More >>
All of the money raised at each Polar Plunge goes to providing free sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Michigan.More >>
Ohio is staking another public claim to the Wright brothers' legacy amid a dispute with Connecticut over an aviator that state says flew first.More >>
Ohio is staking another public claim to the Wright brothers' legacy amid a dispute with Connecticut over an aviator that state says flew first.More >>
The future of Ohio's once-powerful higher education advisory board remains uncertain with the panel remaining inactive because it doesn't have enough members for a quorum.More >>
The future of Ohio's once-powerful higher education advisory board remains uncertain with the panel remaining inactive because it doesn't have enough members for a quorum.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Spring is in the air, and the signs are pretty evident at Toledo Metroparks.More >>
Spring is in the air, and the signs are pretty evident at Toledo Metroparks.More >>
The mayor spoke on the positive economic advances of the city and the general capital improvements over the last five years.More >>
The mayor spoke on the positive economic advances of the city and the general capital improvements over the last five years.More >>
Lucas County has a big economic development project in the works but only got a fraction of the money it requested from the state to renovate the SeaGate Convention Centre in downtown Toledo.More >>
Lucas County has a big economic development project in the works but only got a fraction of the money it requested from the state to renovate the SeaGate Convention Centre in downtown Toledo.More >>
Last year, he made it all the way to the final match of the year down in Columbus, only to come up just short. But that experience has driven everything he’s done this year.More >>
Last year, he made it all the way to the final match of the year down in Columbus, only to come up just short. But that experience has driven everything he’s done this year.More >>