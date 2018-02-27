ProMedica Toledo Hospital receives national ranking, award

One of the hospitals in Toledo is now being ranked nationwide and is getting some recognition.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital is in the top one percent of more than 4,500 assessed hospitals throughout the country. The hospital was also Healthgrades' 2018 American's 50 best hospital award.

The assessment by Healthgrades, rates hospitals for consistent year over year superior clinical performance.

Those with the hospital say it's all about exceptional outcomes for patients.

"We have world class health care right in our region and that's really critical and Promedica lives its mission every day to improve the health of the community," said Arturo Polizzi, President of ProMedica Metro Region for Acute Care. "This validates our efforts and if you're sick it means you can stay right here in town and you'll get the great care we can provide here in the region."

Healthgrades is listed as the leading online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.