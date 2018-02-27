Money Talks News: High paying jobs with a two year degree

Picture Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Oracle CEO Larry Ellison and entertainment mogul David Geffen. What do these three have in common?

Well, in addition to being super-rich, none of them has a college degree!

"I've always wanted to be a dental hygienist, since I was younger," Dental Hygiene student Sarah Harley said. "Helping people with their smiles and their overall health is just very rewarding."

Also gratifying for Harley, she will almost be guaranteed a great-paying job when she is done with her two-year Associate degree program.

"Dental hygiene is in great demand at this point," Doctor of Health Science Nora Powell of Broward College said. "Someone coming out into the job market right now can make between 30 and 35 dollars an hour right off the bat."

Dental hygiene is just one of the many jobs that do not require a four-year degree, but do deliver a nice income. There are plenty more.

Flying related fields are taking off, too. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Air Traffic Controllers can expect to make $75,000 or more. Avionics technicians can expect up to $75,000.

Another healthy field: Healthcare. Radiation Therapists and many other jobs in the medical field also pay well, around $55,000 to $75,000 or more.

Google this: Web Developers with an associates degree can earn $55,000 to $75,000 a year. Computer network specialists can also earn that much.

Here is a gas: Geological and petroleum technicians can make up to $75,000 and chemical technicians can start at $55,000.

Dying to get into a recession resistant field? Morticians, undertakers, funeral directors and funeral service managers can make $55,000 to $75,000.

While there is nothing wrong with a four-year degree, if money is the motive, there are ways you can make plenty without going to college for four years.

There are more ideas waiting for you on the Money Talks News website. Just do a search for "best jobs."

