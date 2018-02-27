TPD captain picked for Chief of Police in Sylvania Twp.

Toledo Police captain Paul Long has been chosen for Chief of Police for Sylvania Township.

Sylvania Township trustees made the announcement on Tuesday.

Long replaces Robert Boehme, who retired as chief at the end of 2017.

Long was previously the commander of the Scott Park District Station.

He was chosen from among six candidates, each of whom took two written tests and were interviewed by the trustees. Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn was also part of the interview process.

Township administrator John Zeitler said the trustees thought someone with current working knowledge of law enforcement would be beneficial in the process, and that Sheriff Wasylyshyn was very helpful during the process.

Long began his police career in 1985 as president of his class in the police academy.

He is in the process of ending his career with Toledo police and will likely begin his duties with Sylvania Township in the next two weeks.

