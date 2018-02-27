Police: Man believes he's shot after night of doing cocaine - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police: Man believes he's shot after night of doing cocaine

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

The Lucas County Sheriff's Department Road Patrol is on the scene of a shooting incident on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at 337 Crissey Road in Springfield Township around 11:30 a.m. 

Police say a man heard a noise and thought someone was shooting at him.

Police say the man then jumped out of a window and ran to a neighbor's house.

Paramedics treating the man at the scene say the scratches on his body are consistent with jumping out of a window. 

Crews say the man told them he had spent the night before doing cocaine.

A search of the property is underway.

