Police: Man believes he's shot after night of doing cocaine

The Lucas County Sheriff's Department Road Patrol is on the scene of a shooting incident on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at 337 Crissey Road in Springfield Township around 11:30 a.m.

Police say a man heard a noise and thought someone was shooting at him.

Police say the man then jumped out of a window and ran to a neighbor's house.

Paramedics treating the man at the scene say the scratches on his body are consistent with jumping out of a window.

Crews say the man told them he had spent the night before doing cocaine.

A search of the property is underway.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.