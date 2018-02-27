Power outage affects more than 3,000 in Ottawa Co. - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Power outage affects more than 3,000 in Ottawa Co.

(Source: First Energy) (Source: First Energy)
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A power outage is affecting more than 3,000 customers in Ottawa County.

FirstEnergy says 3,200 residents are without power in the county. 

FirstEnergy estimates the power will be restored around 1:30 p.m. 

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly