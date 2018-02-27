"Breakfast 4 Champions" inspires local students

A shared meal inspired young people in north Toledo Tuesday.

Rise & Shine Academy held a "Breakfast 4 Champions" for fourth-grade students.

Parents were invited to join in on the breakfast as students tackled issues like bullying, academic achievement and leadership.

Superintendent Dr. Calvin Burney says in light of the shooting tragedy in Florida, he wants students to understand that the Rise & Shine Academy is a family and support system for them.

"Whether you have disagreements, all families do, regardless of what's going on, you always have an outlet. You have people who care, who want to protect them, who want to make them feel welcome and wants to love them," said Burney.

Schools officials also wanted to inspire children to be leaders, and let them know they can achieve their dreams.

