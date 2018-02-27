Findlay mayor gives State of the City address - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Findlay mayor gives State of the City address

FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

Findlay mayor Lydia Mihalik gives her State of the City address on Tuesday.

Mayor Mihalik is speaking on "The Findlay Formula" and local elementary students speak using "The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People" in the classroom.

She will give the address at Millstream Career Center at 11:30 a.m.

Millstream Career Center is located at 1150 Broad Avenue.

