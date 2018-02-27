LCCS issues alert after bomb threat

Our best chance for rain this week will be on Thursday with heavy soaking downpours likely.More >>
Our best chance for rain this week will be on Thursday with heavy soaking downpours likely.More >>
All of the money raised at each Polar Plunge goes to providing free sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Michigan.More >>
All of the money raised at each Polar Plunge goes to providing free sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Michigan.More >>
Ohio is staking another public claim to the Wright brothers' legacy amid a dispute with Connecticut over an aviator that state says flew first.More >>
Ohio is staking another public claim to the Wright brothers' legacy amid a dispute with Connecticut over an aviator that state says flew first.More >>
The future of Ohio's once-powerful higher education advisory board remains uncertain with the panel remaining inactive because it doesn't have enough members for a quorum.More >>
The future of Ohio's once-powerful higher education advisory board remains uncertain with the panel remaining inactive because it doesn't have enough members for a quorum.More >>
Concerns about continued flooding and forecasts of more rain have prompted Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY-sik) to issue an emergency declaration for 17 counties in the southern and eastern parts of the state.More >>
Concerns about continued flooding and forecasts of more rain have prompted Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY-sik) to issue an emergency declaration for 17 counties in the southern and eastern parts of the state.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Findlay mayor Lydia Mihalik gives her State of the City address on Tuesday.More >>
Findlay mayor Lydia Mihalik gives her State of the City address on Tuesday.More >>
The building was deemed safe by authorities, but extra protection in the form of uniformed personnel may be seen in and around the building as a precaution.More >>
The building was deemed safe by authorities, but extra protection in the form of uniformed personnel may be seen in and around the building as a precaution.More >>
Looking for a job? TARTA is hiring!More >>
Looking for a job? TARTA is hiring!More >>
Wood County Dispatch says the fire occurred at a pig farm on Custar Road.More >>
Wood County Dispatch says the fire occurred at a pig farm on Custar Road.More >>
Free pancakes and helping children in need, is there a better combination?More >>
Free pancakes and helping children in need, is there a better combination?More >>