LCCS issues alert after bomb threat

Lucas County Children Services issued an alert Tuesday morning after receiving word of a bomb threat overnight.

The building was deemed safe by authorities, but extra protection in the form of uniformed personnel may be seen in and around the building as a precaution.

LCCS says operations will continue as normal.

There is no word of any arrests at this time.

