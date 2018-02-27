LCCS issues alert after bomb threat - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

LCCS issues alert after bomb threat

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Lucas County Children Services issued an alert Tuesday morning after receiving word of a bomb threat overnight. 

The building was deemed safe by authorities, but extra protection in the form of uniformed personnel may be seen in and around the building as a precaution.

LCCS says operations will continue as normal.

There is no word of any arrests at this time.

