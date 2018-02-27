TARTA hosting job fair - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TARTA hosting job fair

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Looking for a job? TARTA is hiring!

TARTA is hosting a job fair Tuesday and Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the TARPS facility on Knapp Street. 

The transit company is looking for bus drivers and support people. 

To qualify for a job, you need to have a good driving record and pass a background check.

The TARPS facility is near the AMTRAK station. 

