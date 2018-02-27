Eat free IHOP pancakes to help local children at Mercy Health Children's Hospital

Free pancakes and helping children in need, is there a better combination?

February 27 is the annual IHOP National Pancake Day, an event that has been running for 13 years.

From 7 a.m to 7 p.m., you can head over to IHOP to receive a free short stack of Original Buttermilk Pancakes!

You might be thinking, 'what's the catch?' Guests who come in for the free pancakes are asked to make a donation of any size for Mercy Health Children's Hospital, which really isn't a catch at all.

"For 60 years, IHOP and our franchisees have make it our mission to support the communities we serve," said Darren Rebelez, president of IHOP. "Every stack of pancakes we serve on our signature day counts towards helping our charity partners improve the health and lives of millions of children and families across the country."

You can also purchase a wall icon in increments of $1, $5, $20 or $100 when you go in for your pancakes on Tuesday. Customers who purchase a $5 wall icon will receive a $5 coupon good for a future purchase on $10 or more at participating restaurants.

The franchise has set a goal to raise $5 million for children's hospitals and medical research around the country through your generous donations. All the money collected in Northwest Ohio during the 60 Days of Giving campaign will stay here to help local children.

"We want to take care of the young kids who are unfortunate. We want to help them get around and do better things from themselves and their lives," said Steve Burt of the IHOP location on Talmadge Road in Toledo.

Burt says their location alone plans to make more than 2,000 pancakes Tuesday.

If you can't make it to IHOP on Tuesday for free pancakes, you can eat at any IHOP restaurant from now until March 31 and make a donation to Mercy Health Children's Hospital.

IHOP restaurants in our area are located in Toledo, Holland, Perrysburg, Findlay and Lima.

Visit IHOP's website for more information.

