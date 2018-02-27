Crews fight fire at pig farm in Wood Co.

Crews are on the scene of a fire at a pig farm in Wood County.

Wood County Dispatch says the fire occurred at a pig farm at 2988 Custar Road.

Crews say the fire started it in the attic.

Crews say there were a few thousand pigs in the barn at the time of the fire.

All the pigs are okay.

