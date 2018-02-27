Crews fight fire at pig farm in Wood Co. - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Crews fight fire at pig farm in Wood Co.

WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Crews are on the scene of a fire at a pig farm in Wood County.

Wood County Dispatch says the fire occurred at a pig farm at 2988 Custar Road. 

Crews say the fire started it in the attic. 

Crews say there were a few thousand pigs in the barn at the time of the fire.

All the pigs are okay. 

