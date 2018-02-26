Perrysburg cheerleading takes competitive to another level

Everybody likes a cheerleader, right? They are always happy, they are athletic and for Perrysburg High School cheerleading they are also very competitive.

Perrysburg cheerleading is a team of 12 girls, freshman thru seniors. They cheer for football and basketball, but on the side they work really hard at what is called competitive cheer and Perrysburg is really good!

"This year's been a crazy year, we placed second at nationals in Orlando. Now we're going to states this week," Perrysburg junior Sydney Conrad said. "I hope we get 1st, fingers crossed, no dropped stunts is our main goal, and to win."

Cheerleading for football and basketball has limitations but not for competitive cheer. With the routines, the tougher the better.

"A competitive routine is made up of tumbling, stunts, and dances that we do, with pyramids at the end," Perrysburg junior Alayna Dunphy explained. "We break up the middle with cheers, so we get to throw in harder stunts we normally wouldn't be able to do on a basketball court."

"These girls are fantastic, they've been working on this routine since October," 14 year Head Coach Karen Kinzig said. "They work really hard, two to three days a week, plus games. They have outside tumbling classes and workout at the YMCA. They're really athletic, pretty amazing."

The Ohio High School Athletic Association state competitive cheer competition is in Columbus this weekend.

