Rossford City Council puts roundabout plans on hold once again

The city of Rossford is once again putting plans on hold to build a two-and-a-half million dollar roundabout.

City council tabled the discussion Monday night on the proposed plan that involves the intersections of Lime City Road, Colony Road and State Route 65.

One council member says the city needs to think about different projects instead of the roundabout.

"Prioritization of projects is required. To my opinion, to the voters I've talked to and the businesses I've talked to, the priorities are fix our streets first. Pay for these items extra," Robert Densic of Rossford City Council said.

The city expects to receive $620,000 in grant money for the project but the rest will come from a bond.

