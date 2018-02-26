Washington Local Schools held security audit Monday

Toledo police went inside Washington Local Schools Monday to give the district a better plan when it comes to safety and security.

WTOL 11 was not allowed to know all of the details besides that the school district has asked principals to review their building's emergency operations plan. This is all due to recent tragic events.

An on-site security audit took place at Whitmer High School Monday.

Last week, a student made a threat via social media against the school. That is when teachers made the decision to cancel classes and after school activities.

The Emergency Operations Plan is required by law for every building in the district. It is reviewed every year and resubmitted every three years.

Safety plans are created along with the Toledo police and Toledo fire.

There will be a chance for the public to weigh in on the security ideas.

Washington Local Schools will be holding a meeting on March 13 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the Whitmer South Gymnasium. The purpose is to receive input on how to improve school safety and security in the schools.

