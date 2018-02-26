Washington Local Schools held security audit Monday

All of the money raised at each Polar Plunge goes to providing free sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Michigan.More >>
Ohio is staking another public claim to the Wright brothers' legacy amid a dispute with Connecticut over an aviator that state says flew first.More >>
The future of Ohio's once-powerful higher education advisory board remains uncertain with the panel remaining inactive because it doesn't have enough members for a quorum.More >>
Concerns about continued flooding and forecasts of more rain have prompted Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY-sik) to issue an emergency declaration for 17 counties in the southern and eastern parts of the state.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The state funding connection is in collaboration with Bowling Green State University's new optimal institute on aging program.More >>
Police say the murder suspect was involved in a high jacking and four different murders Monday morning near Detroit.More >>
Washington Local Schools will be holding a meeting on March 13 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the Whitmer South Gymnasium. The purpose is to receive input on how to improve school safety and security in the schools.More >>
The Ohio Department of Transportation has crews out now picking up trash when they can, but the big clean-up will start once they are sure no more snow is going to get in the way.More >>
