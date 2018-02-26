Spencer Burke joined the WTOL team in October 2017 as a reporter. She previously worked for two years as a multi-media journalist and fill-in anchor in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Spencer grew up in the Philadelphia area. She graduated cum laude from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism with a minor in Chinese Studies. Spencer developed her interest in Chinese culture as a college freshman when she was paired with a roommate from China.

She spent her junior year in college studying abroad at Tsinghua University in Beijing, China where she cultivated her Mandarin skills, as an intern for NBC at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, and in London.

When she's not at work, Spencer enjoys spending time with family and friends. She loves listening to music, has a passion for reading and loves to play board games. Her favorite “person” is her dog, Champ, an adorable Shih-Tzu who gives and receives lots of love and attention.

Spencer is thrilled to be in Toledo and is excited about building relationships with the people and places in the area.