Victoria Idoni is the evening traffic anchor for WTOL and doubles as a multimedia journalist. She specializes in reporting transportation news, mostly for WTOL11 at 6 p.m.

Idoni is new to the area, and was born and raised in our nation’s capital. She also spent two years in Southern California and is happy to once again experience the change in seasons. Her undergraduate double major in Theology as well as Communication Arts with a focus in Broadcast Journalism is from Hood College in Maryland. She also earned a Master’s Degree in Strategic Public Relations from The George Washington University.

Before coming to Toledo, Victoria was working as a traffic reporter for the Total Traffic and Weather Network. She has also been known to report breaking news and sports for those who needed a little extra good news on traffic congested, dreary days. Prior to that, she spent many years with the USA Today network and was also a traffic reporter at traffic.com where she would spot incidents and accidents from above in a Cessna airplane.