ODOT's Adopt-A-Highway program accepting volunteers

Now that the snow has melted, it is nice to see grass again on the side of the roadway. Unfortunately, quite a bit of garbage has also settled alongside our roads.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has crews out now picking up trash when they can, but the big clean-up will start once they are sure no more snow is going to get in the way.

"We'll have all of our crews go out across our eight counties and they clean up all the roadways," Rebecca Dangelo of ODOT District 2 said. "That includes our partners with different Adopt-A-Highway groups. You know, anybody that helps us pick up those roads. We do a huge push at the beginning of spring because we really want to make the area look pretty when you're driving on the roads."

In 2017, ODOT employees spent about 14,000 hours picking up litter and over $350,000 in materials, labor and equipment for litter collection.

The Adopt-A-Highway program is currently accepting volunteers that help clean up the roads a few times per year.

