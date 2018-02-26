Polar Plunge in Bay City, MI was a success

The cold temperatures this past weekend in Bay City, Michigan did not stop hundreds of people from raising money for a good cause. The annual Polar Plunge went off without a hitch.

People braved the conditions, and possible hypothermia, to help those in need.

All of the money raised at each Polar Plunge goes to providing free sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Michigan.

"It's a real good place where people can go and play sports and they need all the support they can get," supporter of Special Olympics Chad Kolarik said.

The Polar Plunge series is known for its zany costumes and excited participants, but more than that, jumpers love giving back to the more than 23,000 Special Olympic's athletes across the state.

