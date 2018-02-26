Wood County senior center receiving new location

The Wood County senior center is getting a new location.

Officials met with current senior center residents Monday afternoon to announce a 1.6 million dollar grant that will help with funding.

This is one of the three community projects funded by Ohio's Capital Bill.

The state funding connection is in collaboration with Bowling Green State University's new optimal institute on aging program.

State Representative Theresa Gaverone says the new building will be more handicap accessible

"Our citizens need a facility they can access easier with elevators that are working more optimally with rooms for different programs and the new building will provide much needed space," Representative Gaverone said.

The new building will be located at 140 South Grove Street, which is where the old BGSU Administration Building was.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.