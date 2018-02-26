Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union now in downtown Toledo

The Nexus Health Care Center downtown now has a Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union inside.

The Credit Union is designed to serve the lower to moderate income members of the community and central city.

"We're going to be changing the community, that's so important," CEO and Treasurer of Urban Federal Credit Union Suzette Cowell said. "It's major because a lot of people have health issues and financial issues, now they can come in and get their financial issues taken care of when they come to the doctor."

Nexus Health Care Center is on Jefferson Avenue and is open until 5:30 p.m. most days.

