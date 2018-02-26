Toledo Law Department researching whether vote is needed for regional water authority

Less than a month ago, new Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and leaders of eight surrounding municipalities celebrated what they called a big win for water customers across the region. A "memorandum of understanding" was signed as a step toward creating the Toledo Area Water Authority.

The city of Toledo is now looking into whether it can legally sell its water treatment plant to form a regional water authority. There is question over a section of the Toledo City Charter, crafted by former Mayor Carty Finkbeiner, about whether the city of Toledo needs to take the issue to the voters before creating a water authority.

WTOL 11 reached out to the former Mayor, but has not heard back.

A spokesman for the city of Toledo says the law department is researching the issue. As part of the process, outside counsel is being consulted.

Mayor Kapszukiewicz says customers of Toledo could end up paying three times more than what they do now if the creation of this regional authority does not happen.

The city of Toledo is holding a series of public meetings on regional water and the proposed Toledo Area Water Authority:

March 1 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for Council District 2 at Bowsher High School, 2200 Arlington Avenue

March 8 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for Council District 3 at East Toledo Family Center, 1020 Varland Avenue

March 15 from 6-7:30 p.m. for Council District 5 at Sanger Branch Library, 3030 West Central Avenue

March 22 from 6-8 p.m. for Council District 6 at Friendship Park Community Center, 2930 131st Street

March 26 from 6-7:30 p.m. for Council District 1 at Gesu Sullivan Center, 2049 Parkside Boulevard

March 29 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for Council District 4 at Nexus Healthcare, 1415 Jefferson Avenue

