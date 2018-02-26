High speed chase Monday beginning in Detroit ends in Ohio

Dozens of officers and crews assisted in a high speed chase Monday that began in Detroit, Michigan and ended outside of Toledo.

Toledo police posted on their Facebook Monday that the high speed chase involved a murder suspect out of the Detroit area.

According to Lake Township police, the pursuit has ended outside of Toledo near the Flying J truck stop on I-75 and I-280.

Lake Township Police Chief Mark Hummer addressed the media at the scene Monday afternoon and confirmed that one person was shot during the end of the pursuit. That individual was taken to St. Vincent's hospital.

The suspect's identity was not released and it is not confirmed if the suspect involved in the chase is in fact the murder suspect wanted out of Detroit.

Chief Hummer did not confirm if any police shot at the suspect but did say that the area and pursuit was a dangerous situation.

Dozens of police officers were at the scene including Lake Township police, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Toledo police.

During the chase, Lake Local Schools placed their school on lockdown.

They have since lifted that lockdown.

Police confirmed that there is no threat to the public at this time.

We have a crew on scene and provide more updates as they become available.

