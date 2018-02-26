High speed chase Monday beginning in Detroit ends in Ohio

Our best chance for rain this week will be on Thursday with heavy soaking downpours likely.More >>
Our best chance for rain this week will be on Thursday with heavy soaking downpours likely.More >>
Ohio is staking another public claim to the Wright brothers' legacy amid a dispute with Connecticut over an aviator that state says flew first.More >>
Ohio is staking another public claim to the Wright brothers' legacy amid a dispute with Connecticut over an aviator that state says flew first.More >>
The future of Ohio's once-powerful higher education advisory board remains uncertain with the panel remaining inactive because it doesn't have enough members for a quorum.More >>
The future of Ohio's once-powerful higher education advisory board remains uncertain with the panel remaining inactive because it doesn't have enough members for a quorum.More >>
Concerns about continued flooding and forecasts of more rain have prompted Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY-sik) to issue an emergency declaration for 17 counties in the southern and eastern parts of the state.More >>
Concerns about continued flooding and forecasts of more rain have prompted Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY-sik) to issue an emergency declaration for 17 counties in the southern and eastern parts of the state.More >>
Eric Breisach works from home and he says in broad daylight, right in the middle of the day, he saw someone hanging out a a car window, stealing his neighbors mail.More >>
Eric Breisach works from home and he says in broad daylight, right in the middle of the day, he saw someone hanging out a a car window, stealing his neighbors mail.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Police say the murder suspect was involved in a high jacking and four different murders Monday morning near Detroit.More >>
Police say the murder suspect was involved in a high jacking and four different murders Monday morning near Detroit.More >>
A former Rossford City Councilman and current Toledo Police Patrolman's Association president was arrested Sunday on charges of domestic violence.More >>
A former Rossford City Councilman and current Toledo Police Patrolman's Association president was arrested Sunday on charges of domestic violence.More >>
Police believe the driver crashed through a barricade at the dead end of the road, jumped a small creek and landed in the cemetery where the vehicle hit the mausoleum.More >>
Police believe the driver crashed through a barricade at the dead end of the road, jumped a small creek and landed in the cemetery where the vehicle hit the mausoleum.More >>
Wilson was struck by an east bound 2017 Honda HRV, operated by Miranda Winegardner, 35, of Lima, Ohio. Both vehicles came to final rest on the north east side of the intersection.More >>
Wilson was struck by an east bound 2017 Honda HRV, operated by Miranda Winegardner, 35, of Lima, Ohio. Both vehicles came to final rest on the north east side of the intersection.More >>
One woman is dead after being involved in a two-car crash Friday night.More >>
One woman is dead after being involved in a two-car crash Friday night.More >>