Police: Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing into mausoleum

Police are investigating a crash that left one person in the hospital Monday morning.

The Monroe Police Department were called to St. Joseph Cemetery on 909 North Monroe Street around 7 a.m. and found a vehicle that had crashed into one of the mausoleum buildings at the south end of the cemetery.

Police determined the driver was traveling northbound on Godfroy Avenue at a high rate of speed when the vehicle crashed through a barricade at the end of Godfroy Avenue.

Police say the vehicle then jumped a small creek and landed in the cemetery where it crashed into the mausoleum.

Police say the crash caused extensive damage to both the vehicle and the building. Police say none of the remains inside the mausoleum appeared to have been affected by the crash.

Police say the driver was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Trenton with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash should called the Monroe Police Department.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.