Police: 4-year-old left at restaurant by parents

Police say a child is now in the care of Lucas County Children's Services after she was found alone at a restaurant.

Police responded to Home Town Buffet on 5259 Airport Highway after the manager and customers said a little girl had been sitting in a booth by herself for a short period of time.

The manager told police that the four-year-old girl said her name was Harmony and that her parents left her.

Police say the girl didn't know her last name, her parents' names, or her address.

Police and Lucas County Children's Services are still trying to determine that girl's identity.

They believe the girl is possibly Harmony Jackson, whose mother would be Melanie Hicks

