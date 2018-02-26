FIRST ALERT: Soaking Rain Ahead

Enjoy the sunny, very mild and dry end to the month of February! Highs will be in the 50s through Wednesday along with dry weather. February will end warmer than average and well above average for precipitation.

Our next Soaker arrives for the first day of March on Thursday. A First Alert Day for steady and soaking rain most of the day on Thursday!

This storm system will sweep in from the southern plains, drawing up Gulf of Mexico moisture. This will lead to increased moisture for soaking and steady rains that will bring over 1" for most areas.

Even with rainfall of over 1" expected, widespread flooding is not expected to become a major issue. If it turns cold enough into early Friday morning, it is possible a few wet snowflakes may mix in. No snow accumulations is expected. Here is rainfall projections by 7 AM on Friday.

~Meteorologist Chris Vickers