TPPA president arrested, charged with domestic violence

A former Rossford City Councilman and current Toledo Police Patrolman's Association president was arrested Sunday on charges of domestic violence.

Rossford police chief Glenn Goss said 50-year-old Daniel Wagner was arrested after allegedly fighting with his 19-year-old son at his home in Rossford.

Wagner was being held in the Wood County Justice Center, but was released on his own recognizance.

Wagner turned over his firearms to the Rossford Police Department.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on March 19.

