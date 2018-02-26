Toledo Police Patrolman's Association president arrested, charge - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo Police Patrolman's Association president arrested, charged with domestic violence

Daniel Wagner Daniel Wagner
PERRYSBURG, OH (WTOL) -

A former Rossford City Councilman and current Toledo Police Patrolman's Association president was arrested Sunday on charges of domestic violence.

Rossford police chief Glenn Goss said 50-year-old Daniel Wagner was arrested after allegedly fighting with his 29-year-old son at his home in Rossford. 

Wagner is being held without bond in the Wood County Justice Center. 

Wagner will appear in Perrysburg municipal court at 9:30 a.m. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly