Milan Area Schools evacuated due to bomb threat

Milan Area Schools in southeast Michigan evacuated all buildings and classrooms Monday morning.

According to the school's website, school will be canceled for the rest of the day due to a bomb threat the school received by email.

The school says it is working with local authorities and Michigan State Police to determine where the threat came from.

Those who did not drive to school were able to be picked up at the Milan Community Center.

