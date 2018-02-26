Local gun store offers free concealed carry class to Bedford teachers

A local gun store is offering a free concealed carry class for Bedford teachers.

Todds Guns LLC in Lambertville is offering the class to all current teachers of Bedford Public Schools.

The class is an NRA course taught by an NRA instructor, along with current and retired Monroe County Sheriff's deputies, according to the store's Facebook page.

The class will be held on March 11 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To sign up, teachers should stop into the shop with their staff ID.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.