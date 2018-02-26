Victoria Idoni is the evening traffic anchor for WTOL and doubles as a multimedia journalist. She specializes in reporting traffic news, mostly for WTOL 11 at 6 p.m.

Victoria is new to the area, as she was born and raised in our nation's capital. She also live in southern California for two years, and is happy to experience the change in seasons once again.

Victoria attended Hood College in Maryland, where she double-majored in Theology and Communication Arts with a focus in Broadcast Journalism. She also earned a Master's Degree in Strategic Public Relations from The George Washington University.

Before coming to Toledo, Victoria was working as a traffic reporter for the Total Traffic and Weather Network. She has also been known to report breaking news and sports for those who need a little extra good news on traffic-congested days. Prior to this, she spent many years with the USA Today network and was a traffic reporter at traffic.com, where she would spot incidents and accidents from above in a Cessna airplane.

